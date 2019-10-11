Friday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! We’ve got showers and storms moving through the area this morning ahead of our next big cold front. Severe threats seem to be weakening as we head into the later morning hours but we could still see a few isolated storms generate some pocket change hail, fairly gusty winds, and heavy rainfall. Our cold front will continue pushing southeast through East Texas through the morning and early afternoon hours, with a gusty northerly wind picking up just behind the front. A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect until 4PM for a majority of East Texas as wind gusts could reach upwards of 25-30 mph. We’ve already got a handful of northern counties in the 50s this morning, and our much cooler weather will continue to spill into East Texas throughout the day. Spotty post-frontal showers and isolated thundershowers will be possible through the afternoon and evening hours before skies fully clear out overnight into early tomorrow morning. With clearing skies and calming winds, temps will be allowed to drop into the lower to middle 40s for most of East Texas Saturday morning and will only warm into the middle to upper 60s during the afternoon. Spotty showers, cloud cover and a quick warm-up into the upper 70s and lower to middle 80s Sunday-early Tuesday before rain chances ramp back up late on Tuesday ahead of our next expected cold front. Tuesday’s cold front is not looking nearly as potent as the front moving through today, so temperatures will likely only drop from the middle 80s on Tuesday into the middle 70s for your Wednesday.