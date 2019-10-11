Family desperate to find missing East Texas woman

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The search continues for an East Texas woman who was reported as a missing person earlier this week.
Gregg County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for 54-year-old Rosemary Rodriguez, who was reported missing Tuesday.
The family of Rodriguez is hoping for some news of where she is after a frightening message that alerted them.
“A concerned co-worker of my mom’s at Walmart messaged me and my sister on Tuesday and said that she did not show up for work on Monday or Tuesday and that’s when we started looking for her. Every friend that we thought she might have gone to, we have contacted, and no one has seen her,” said Rodriguez’ daughter, Lita Walker.
Rosemary was last seen leaving a residence on Monday.
It was on Mount Pisgah road west of Kilgore that Rodriguez was last spotted driving her green car. Since that time, there has been no sign of her or the car.
Rodriguez is 5-feet-4 inches tall and weighs about 185 pounds.
She takes medication, and her family is concerned that she may desperately need it.
“She would need her diabetic medication. She’s Type-2 diabetic, she takes pills. High cholesterol, and high blood pressure,” Lita said.
Rodriguez drives a green 2014 Chevrolet Sonic with an “O-U” sticker on the back window. It has Texas license plates “GCM 3117.”
Her family said there are some distinctive things that could identify her.
“She has several tattoos. We have matching tattoos on our ankles. A rose on the other calf. A little heart, with angel and devil wings,” Walker said.
They know one thing for sure. Just disappearing was not something Rosemary would do.
“Never. She would always let someone know that she was leaving. She was always very adamant about letting us know she was OK,” Lita said. “Momma, I love you very much, and please come home."
