WEBXTRA: East Texas teen killed in wreck to be featured on ABC’s Shark Tank

CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas teen who was killed in a wreck last year will be featured on ABC’s Shark Tank this Sunday.
Austin Gray’s mother Denise Gray is a deputy with the Panola County Sheriff’s Office. Austin died on July 4, 2018 in Hallsville.
Ironically, a Google search led her to an Austin company that makes cremation jewelry.
“Several months ago I decided that I wanted to memorialize my child," she said. "And with some of his ashes, the blue diamond was made.”
Blake Holland spoke to Denise about the company and the ring she wears in honor of her son.
