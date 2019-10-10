Tyler Rose Garden in full bloom ahead of 2019 Texas Rose Festival

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - While many flowers and plants begin to fade in the fall months, the roses at the Tyler Rose Garden are in full bloom ahead of the Texas Rose Festival.
The Texas Rose Festival, a three-day event held annually in Tyler, celebrates the role of the rose-growing industry in the local economy. The festivities include a parade, an arts and crafts fair, and the famous Texas Rose Festival Queen’s Tea.
Although the rose garden’s beauty is put on display every year, the Tyler Municipal Rose Garden has been recognized as a “national treasure” in the National Register of Historic Places.
People from all over the world stop by Tyler to smell the roses.
“I think it’s fabulous,” said Lavell Matlock, who was visiting Thursday from Mt. Enterprise. “The color, the different colors of the roses. I love roses.”
The Texas Rose Festival begins Oct. 17 at 10 a.m. with the ribbon cutting and morning prayer service at the Rose Garden Center.
If you’d like more information about the 2019 Texas Rose Festival, please visit the Texas Rose Festival’s official website for more details.
RELATED STORIES:
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.