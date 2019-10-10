WEBXTRA: Tyler Area Census Office hosts grand opening ceremony

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Area Census Office hosted its grand opening on Thursday.
The office, located at the corner of Beckham and Front Street, is one of 248 offices that are being opened across the country. Twenty-six offices will be opened in the state of Texas, including the one in Tyler.
According to a press release, the office will serve as a “management center for local census takers and supervisors covering all of East Texas.” It will serve the region from McKinney to Texarkana and Paris and Conroes.
During the ceremony, the Executive Director of the East Texas Council of Governments David Cleveland gave a keynote speech while Census Partnership Specialist Ken Leonard provided an invocation. Also in attendance was Smith County Judge Nathan Moran Smith and the Longview High School JROTC Color Guard.
After the ceremony, attendees were able to take a tour of the office during an open house and speak with Census employees.
The Census returns next year on April 1 for the 23rd time in history. For the first time, the Census will also be available online.
