SPCA’s Dogtoberfest returns Oct. 19

TYLER, TEXAS (KLTV) - It’s time again for the SPCA of East Texas’ Dogtoberfest.
Admission is free and this year’s event promises to be better than ever. Join us on Saturday October 19th from 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM on the Downtown Square in Tyler. Sponsored by the Tyler Morning Telegraph, Stonewater Roofing and Tyler’s newest pet supply store, Pet Supplies Plus, Dogtoberfest 2019 will be a day full of fun, fur and festivities to raise awareness for homeless pets in East Texas. A dozen local animal rescue groups will be in attendance bringing their rescued cats, kittens, dogs, puppies and even a pig rescue looking for their forever family.
In addition, there will be live music all day with a lineup that includes Southern Rock, headliner band, deFrance. Bringing their technical prowess and deliverance of a truly pure rock & roll sound, deFrance has been recognized with support opportunities for ZZ Top, Whiskey Myers, Robert Randolph, Shooter Jennings and Kenny Wayne Shepherd. Most recently the band earned the exclusive opening spot for Bon Jovi on their 2018 This House is Not For Sale concert in Little Rock.
Local artist and 2019 American Idol participant, Vivian Villapudua brings her melodious nature of blues and soul with a singing style that overflows with emotion. Gorgeous Jetson and Street Waves bring their high energy bands along with acoustic solo artist, Simon Young and singer/songwriter, JT Wilkinson for a day full of musical entertainment.
You can enjoy delicious food from 8 of our favorite local food trucks including Say Cheese, The Porch, Kona Ice, Lupitas, Pokey O’s, What About Kabob, Red Bird Concessions and It’s the Bees Knees. You can also enjoy sampling over 20 craft beers in the Craft Beer Tasting Tent. Craft Beer will also be available for purchase by the bottle, can and on tap. Beer tasting cards are $25.00 each for 10 samples of your choosing and once you discover your favorite – full beers may be purchased for $5.00 each.
Tasting Cards are AVAILABLE ON LINE NOW at www.spcaeasttx.com and can be picked up at WILL CALL the day of the event. Anyone sampling or purchasing alcohol must be 21 or older and obtain an ID Wristband prior to entering the Beer Tasting Tent and sampling or purchasing alcohol.
The SPCA ET is a 100% foster based rescue group with over 150 rescued dogs and cats currently in foster homes. These homeless pets come from our local community and find forever homes after being fully vetted, socialized and rehabilitated. The SPCA of ET is a 510c3 non-profit, local independent rescue that operates solely on donor support. We do not receive any funding from the national ASPCA or other SPCA entities.
For more information about the SPCA of East Texas and ways you can help homeless animals find that second chance, please visit www.spcaeasttx.com