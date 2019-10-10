SPCA’s Dogtoberfest returns Oct. 19

You can enjoy delicious food from 8 of our favorite local food trucks including Say Cheese, The Porch, Kona Ice, Lupitas, Pokey O’s, What About Kabob, Red Bird Concessions and It’s the Bees Knees. You can also enjoy sampling over 20 craft beers in the Craft Beer Tasting Tent. Craft Beer will also be available for purchase by the bottle, can and on tap. Beer tasting cards are $25.00 each for 10 samples of your choosing and once you discover your favorite – full beers may be purchased for $5.00 each.