SFA’s Kevon Harris picks up first team SLC preseason honors

Following the conclusion of his 2018-19 year, Harris hauled in All-Southland Conference Second Team and NABC All-District 23 First Team honors for his play. As he heads into his senior year in 2019-20, Harris currently ranks among the top ten all-time in a number of SFA's NCAA-era statistical charts including three-pointers made (sixth, 129), free throws made (fourth, 323), free throws attempted (eighth, 456) and field goals made (eighth, 420). Harris also needs just four more rebounds to reach 500 in his collegiate career. By the time the 2018-19 season was in the books Harris had also risen to 15th on SFA's all-time scoring charts with 1,292 career points.