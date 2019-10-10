SFA men’s basketball picked 4th in preseason SLC poll

From SFA Athletics
n a release issued Thursday morning the 'Jacks learned they were listed fourth in the 2019-20 Southland Conference Men's Basketball Preseason Poll. SFA picked up one of the 22 available first-place votes, making it one of five institutions from the 13-team league to secure at least one first-place tally.
The majority of the first-place vote (13 to be precise) went to preseason favorite New Orleans who topped the list with 270 total points. Sam Houston State - the defending Southland regular season champions - secured seven first-place votes and were picked second with 251 points. Rounding out the top three was the league's 2019 NCAA Tournament representative Abilene Christian who amassed 220 points.
Following SFA were Central Arkansas (four first-place votes, 180 total points) in fifth place and Lamar (one first-place vote and 163 total points) in sixth place in the poll.
The 2018-19 season saw the 'Jacks post a 14-16 overall record which included a 7-11 showing in Southland Conference action. That record produced a ninth-place finish for SFA in the 13-team league and missed the cut for the Southland Conference Tournament.
In a little less than one month, the 'Jacks will return to the court to begin their 2019-20 campaign. SFA opens the season with four consecutive games inside William R. Johnson Coliseum and that stretch begins with a season-opening showdown against LeTourneau on Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 6:30 p.m.
2019-20 Southland Conference Men’s Basketball Preseason Poll
Place. School (first-place votes) | total points
1. New Orleans (13) | 270
2. Sam Houston State (7) | 251
3. Abilene Christian | 220
4. SFA (1) | 214
5. Central Arkansas (4) | 180
6. Lamar (1) | 163
7. McNeese | 158
8. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi | 147
9. Houston Baptist | 129
10. Southeastern Louisiana | 113
11. Nicholls | 101
12. Northwestern State | 46
13. Incarnate Word | 36