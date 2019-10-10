Red Zone preview between Lufkin Panthers, College Station Cougars

The No.5 Panthers beat the Cougars last year on the road 35-3. So far this year both teams are 4-1 and then 2-0 in district play. The only other team undefeated in district play with the Panthers and Cougars is the Magnolia West Mustangs. The Mustangs will be playing Caney Creek, a game they should win. If that plays out then by the end of the night Friday the three way tie-for first would then be a two-way tie.