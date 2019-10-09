East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Here are the latest Burn Bans in East Texas... Anderson, Cherokee, Henderson, Houston, Kaufman, Smith, Upshur, and Van Zandt. Looking at well above normal temperatures for our Thursday, then a cold front moves into East Texas very early on Friday morning over the NW sections of our area. The front should be through ALL of East Texas by late Friday afternoon. Winds will shift from the S to the NW immediately behind the front and increase to 15-25 mph with gusts near 30 mph. Temperatures will likely be in the middle 70s just before the front moves in, then temperatures will fall quickly into the 50s and stay there throughout the entire day on Friday. Isolated thunderstorms will be possible with this front along with some rain, then by afternoon, the rain should taper off. Friday is likely to be a fairly raw day with the temps and winds combining for a very chilly day. The RED ZONE will likely be very chilly with temps in the middle 50s and NW winds at 15-25 mph. Skies should clear overnight Friday/into Saturday AM and lows should drop into the lower to middle 40s. Highs on Saturday should recover into the upper 60s. Upper 40s on Sunday morning and middle 70s Sunday afternoon. Another front on Tuesday evening will bring some rain to the area and then slightly cooler air on Wednesday. Please stay tuned.