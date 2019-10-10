NFL Alumni, former NFL stars Baxter, Campbell announce formation of Tyler Rose Chapter

TYLER, TEXAS (KLTV) - The NFL Alumni is forming another chapter in Texas.
The effort will be spearheaded by Hall of Fame running back Earl Campbell and former NFL star Gary Baxter - both are Tyler natives with East Texas roots. The news was announced in a Thursday press release.
According to the release, the new chapter - dubbed the Tyler Rose Chapter - will be based in Tyler and will cover East Texas and Waco.
The chapter is named in honor of Project Rose Institute for Sports Science - a research facility dedicated to sports medicine and therapy. Campbell and Baxter co-founded the institute.
The NFL Alumni is a national organization for retired professional athletes. Established in 1967, members include former NFL players, coaches, executives and others affiliated with the league. Alumni contribute to their community by raising funds for youth charities.
“Having the Texas Rose Chapter means that Project Rose Research Institute for Sports Science will be partnering in spreading goodwill and become a trusted partner of the NFL Alumni," Campbell said. “Not just former football players, but cheerleaders, assistants, and executives. Being active in the community is what counts most.”
There are 35 regional chapters of the association and the establishment of the Tyler chapter will mark the 36th.
“We are very excited about the Texas Rose Chapter,” NFL Alumni CEO Beasley Reece said. "I am thrilled that Earl and Gary are working hard to improve the lives of retired players and local children’s charities.”
