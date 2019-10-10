Longview celebrates cultural district designation

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - It’s official, Longview has received its cultural district designation from the Texas Commission on the Arts.
A reception was held in the lobby of the former Region’s Bank building, which now houses offices for Arts!Longview Inc.
The cultural district designation presentation was made later at the Longview City Council meeting.
“When we did our survey, we found 512 artists or musicians that lived or worked in our district. So , yes, part of this is definitely going to help the individual artists,” said Nancy Murray, president of Arts!Longview.
The reception and presentation corresponded with Art Walk, which runs until 8 p.m. Thursday night in downtown Longview.
