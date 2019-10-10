Harrison County Sheriff’s office searching for suspect who stole trailer

Harrison County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a theft suspect. (Source: Harrison County Sheriff's Office)
By Ashley M. Slayton | October 10, 2019 at 5:39 PM CDT - Updated October 10 at 5:39 PM

HARRISON COUNTY, TEXAS (KLTV) - Harrison County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a theft suspect.

Officials say the theft occurred on Highway 43 South, near Grangeway. A trailer was stolen from the home. The sheriff’s office released a photo in connection with the incident.

To provide information on the case call Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Wright at 903-9234000. To remain anonymous, call Harrison County Crimestoppers at 903-935-9969.

