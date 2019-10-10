Harrison County drug bust results in 1 arrest, seizure of drugs, guns, stolen property

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (News Release) - Thursday, October 10, 2019, at approximately 8:45 a.m. the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team members along with a Marshall PD SWAT member executed a search warrant at 603 South Bishop in Marshall, Texas. The search warrant was issued as result of an investigation by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office narcotic Investigators. The search warrant was served without incident, and the search of the residence resulted in the seizure of crack cocaine, ecstasy, prescription pills, four handguns, a stolen shotgun, a stolen aluminum trailer, lawnmowers, weed eaters, chain saw, and miscellaneous items. They also seized approximately $5,000 in cash.
Gerald Deshale Maze Sr. 45, of Marshall, was arrested for 2x possession of controlled substance PG1 4<200g in a drug-free zone, possession of marijuana<2oz, possession of a firearm by a felon, abandoning or endangering a child, and theft of property between $750 and $2,500. Maze is booked into the Harrison County Jail on the listed charges.
The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and the Marshall Police Department continue to work together.
This is an ongoing investigation, and any additional information may be released when it becomes available.