Harrison County drug bust results in 1 arrest, seizure of drugs, guns, stolen property

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (News Release) - Thursday, October 10, 2019, at approximately 8:45 a.m. the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team members along with a Marshall PD SWAT member executed a search warrant at 603 South Bishop in Marshall, Texas. The search warrant was issued as result of an investigation by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office narcotic Investigators. The search warrant was served without incident, and the search of the residence resulted in the seizure of crack cocaine, ecstasy, prescription pills, four handguns, a stolen shotgun, a stolen aluminum trailer, lawnmowers, weed eaters, chain saw, and miscellaneous items. They also seized approximately $5,000 in cash.