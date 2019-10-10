Garrison’s Sabastion Porter runs his way to the South Division ASB Player of the week

Garrison, Texas (KTRE) - Sabastion Porter has been one of the most dominating running backs over the past two seasons in Deep East Texas.
This past week he got the bulldogs back on track and off a 3-game losing streak when they beat Linden-Kildare 48-14. Porter rushed the ball 11 times for 101 yards and three touchdowns. He had 63 yards receiving and one touchdown. On the defensive side of the ball Porter tallied up 14 tackles. His performance gained him the American State Bank Player of the Week honors for the South Division.
“We just executed finally,” Porter said. “We are a good team and we had not been executing the previous games. It just felt good getting everyone on the same page.”
When the coaches prepare for each opponent, Porter is the main factor.
“When we sit down with the game plan he is one of the first we plan for trying to get him the ball as much as we can,” Garrison Head Coach Larry Prince said.
Porter moved to Garrison in the sixth grade and fell in love with Bulldog football.
“I was a young child growing up in my family, we watched football Sundays, Monday and Thursdays,” Porter said. “I started [playing] my seventh grade year and just loved it ever since.”
When the dust clears his senior year, Porter could be one of the best to ever come out of the 2A school that loves their football.
“He is as complete a running back that I have ever coached,” Prince said. “The patience he shows in the backfield while he waits for his block to develop. He sees his crease he puts his foot in the ground and goes north and south. He can make a move on you. He can run around you or he can run through you. That is the marking of a great back.”
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.