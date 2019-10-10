Brook Hill opens new Graves Innovation Center

BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - Brook Hill opened the doors to their new Graves Innovation Center on Wednesday night.
“These are little tiny robots we can put together and make do all kinds of things,” said Landry Graves, a Brook Hill student who gave a tour of all of the different things the new center had to offer.
Graves, along with the other students, was excited.
“There are so many interesting things that are here now,” said Graves. “I want to try all of them and see all of the opportunities we have with this.”
The students weren’t the only ones excited for what possibilities the innovation center holds.
“We know the students of the future need to be creators, be curious, be able to discover,” said Rod Fletcher, Brook Hill’s head of school. “So, to now have a place that has 3D printers, laser cutters, robots, all the different varieties of tools to create, discover, be curious; we know this is going to be the hub of our campus.”
Staff members said the school’s purpose is more than to prepare the students for a test or a course, but for the world and their future careers.
“When I was a kid and someone asked what I wanted to be when I grew up, it was doctor or lawyer because those are the only careers I could really think of,” said Ashley Swinney, director of educational technology and innovation at Brook Hill. “What we’re able to do here is give them experiences that will hopefully help them be curious about the world around them and seek questions and answers to problems we haven’t even thought of yet.”
Fletcher said when the majority of the students see the center for the first time tomorrow, “it’ll be like Christmas morning.”
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.