Wednesday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Afternoon, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We will see plenty of sunshine this afternoon as temperatures warm to the mid-80s. Overnight we will cool to the upper 60s to low 70s. Tomorrow will bring a bit come cloud cover but temperatures will still climb to the low 90s. A cold front will come through early on Friday morning and will bring us showers and isolated thundershowers during the day. Temperatures will start off in the mid-60s but they will fall to the mid to upper 50s by the afternoon. The rain will clear out late in the day and we will be clear and cool for your weekend. Temperatures will rebound back to the low 80s for the start of the next work week, but we will also bring around afternoon rain chances.