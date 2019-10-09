Tyler Chamber of Commerce holds annual meeting themed ‘I Choose Tyler’

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The 2019 Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting was held on Tuesday night at Harvey Convention Center.
The event kicked off with a reception at 6 p.m., and then a dinner at 7 p.m. catered by Stanley’s and Roast Social Kitchen.
The annual event highlights and celebrates what the chamber has accomplished in the year, which ends in September. Awards were given to involved citizens and businesses.
Henry Bell, the chamber’s Chief Operating Officer. said, “It kind of brings everybody together and when you celebrate the accomplishments, it kind of stimulates you to go out and work even harder to make Tyler a better place to live work and play.”
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.