Troup man pleads guilty to intoxication manslaughter in fatal motorcycle crash

Dante Roberson, 18, of Troup, looks on as the judge approves his attorney's motion to withdraw from the case. Roberson has spent 273 days in jail without any progress in his case due to his attorney's health-related issues.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | October 9, 2019 at 11:09 AM CDT - Updated October 9 at 11:09 AM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Troup man has pleaded to a 15-year sentence in connection with a fatal wreck involving a motorcycle.

Dante Devaughn Roberson, 19, pleaded guilty to intoxication manslaughter Wednesday morning in the death of Murray Clark, 51, of Whitehouse.

He accepted a 15-year sentence and received credit for time already served.

Restitution will be determined later. Roberson’s attorney will meet with the judge at 2 p.m. Wednesday to decide whether he will appeal the sentence.

In August 2017, Roberson was driving a 1998 Toyota Camry on State Highway 110 when he crossed into the northbound lane. He hit a 2004 Honda motorcycle driven by Clark, who was thrown from the motorcycle and died at the scene.

Dante Roberson
