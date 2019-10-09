Troup man pleads guilty to intoxication manslaughter in fatal motorcycle crash

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Troup man has pleaded to a 15-year sentence in connection with a fatal wreck involving a motorcycle.
Dante Devaughn Roberson, 19, pleaded guilty to intoxication manslaughter Wednesday morning in the death of Murray Clark, 51, of Whitehouse.
He accepted a 15-year sentence and received credit for time already served.
Restitution will be determined later. Roberson’s attorney will meet with the judge at 2 p.m. Wednesday to decide whether he will appeal the sentence.
In August 2017, Roberson was driving a 1998 Toyota Camry on State Highway 110 when he crossed into the northbound lane. He hit a 2004 Honda motorcycle driven by Clark, who was thrown from the motorcycle and died at the scene.
