Teen accused of making calls that led to Marshall ISD lockdowns

MARSHALL, TEXAS (KLTV) - Police have arrested a teenager they say made phone calls that prompted several lockdowns at Marshall ISD.
According to a press release from Marshall ISD, several phone calls were made to Marshall High School and the administration building on Oct. 3 that then prompted a district-wide lockdown for more than two hours. Another series of calls were made on Oct. 4 and placed the district on yet another lockdown for about 45 minutes.
An investigation was immediately launched by the Marshall ISD Police Department, with the assistance of the Marshall Police Department.
The district reported their police department arrested 17-year-old Quincy Earl McCollister in connection to the incidents. He has been charged with two counts of making a false alarm or report, emergency.
Superintendent Dr. Jerry Gibson commended the departments in a press release for their diligence in working the investigation. It was also stated in the press release Gibson had previously said the district would seek to prosecute “to the fullest extent of the law" those responsible for the calls.
“The safety and security of our students is our number one priority,” Gibson said in the press release. “In today’s climate we cannot take any threats lightly, and the decision to go on lockdown at all of our campuses is one that we do not take lightly, either. But I would rather make that decision than risk the safety of any of our students or our staff who protect them. Our staff responded in a professional way during the course of last week’s events, and I am confident that at no time were our students in danger.”
