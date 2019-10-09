String shop owner brings in Nashville musician for free concert

KILGORE, TEXAS (KLTV) - Business at Mitch Moehring Strings in Kilgore has been humming right along. So much so he’s having a hard time keeping up.
Mitch Moehring is one of the only stringed instrument repairmen in East Texas. His business has been booming lately. Between repairs and his passion for making instruments, he’s been busy.
“The string shop is exploding,” Moehring said.
Moehring says he keeps trying to make a bass, but violins in need of repair keep finding their way to his Kilgore shop.
"I was thinking by this time I would have half a bass done,” Moehring smiled.
His shop’s been open a month and a half, and he doesn’t advertise.
“It’s been an outpouring of customers seeing the KLTV (story) or seeing the newspaper,” Moehring stated.
He attributes some of it to news stories, word of mouth and social-media informed people who may have been thinking,“There is no one local."
While he was thinking about an apprentice, he noticed a bassist of note was going to be in Dallas and then Oklahoma and decided to turn his eye toward community events.
Moehring managed to get a bassist who has performed with Bruce Hornsby, Peter Frampton, Brad Paisley and more to play a one night stand on Oct. 9 in Kilgore.
“Scott Mulvahill is a double bassist, singer/songwriter based out of Nashville,” Moehring relayed. “He’s played bass for a lot of professionals in Nashville,” Moehring said.
So Moehring asked Mulvahill if he could swing by Kilgore. He said, “yes.”
The plan was a “home concert” in the shop but, “Because there’s been so much interest in the concert we decided to move it across the street to the Texan,” Moehring said.
And he plans on more.
“We’re hoping this is the first of many,” Moehring added.
And if Mulvahill pops a string, well Moehring will probably put his bass on hold again and fix it.
The concert is free and will be at the Texan Theater at 7 p.m. Oct. 9.
