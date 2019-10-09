Palestine gas station owner arrested after allegedly firing shots at contractor

PALESTINE, TEXAS (KLTV) - A gas station owner in Palestine was arrested after an alleged disturbance Tuesday night.
According to the Palestine Police Department, they responded to the Valero convenience store, located at 3001 West Oak, at about 7 p.m. after receiving multiple reports of gunshots heard in the area.
When they arrived on scene they made contact with the victim who was a contractor working on fuel pump repairs at the location. The man told officers there was a dispute between him and the store owner regarding fees owed for the repairs.
The victim reported the store owner, later identified as Atta Hussain, 55, of Katy, became angry and went inside the store. He later returned with a handgun and fired multiple shots at the victim and his car, according to Palestine police.
Police reported the victim was able to escape without injuries.
Police interviewed several witnesses and reviewed security footage of the incident. According to Palestine police, they were also able to recover a 9mm handgun that they say was used in the shooting.
Hussain was then arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. He was taken to the Anderson County Jail without incident.
