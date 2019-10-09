Ollie’s Bargain Outlet moving into Longview Toys R Us building

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A national chain that advertises itself where you can get “good stuff cheap” has taken steps to expand to Longview.
The City of Longview recently issued a building permit for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to renovate the previous Toys R Us, located at 402 West Loop 281.
According to its website, Ollie’s has 340 stores across the nation and sells “real brands at real bargain prices in every department, from housewares to sporting goods to flooring and to food.”
