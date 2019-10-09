EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Another nice, cool start with temperatures in the 50s this morning. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies through the day today. Winds remain light, but turn from the southeast, which warms afternoon high temperatures into the mid 80s. Winds become breezy out of the south tomorrow with gusts up to 20 mph at times. Temperatures Thursday will reach the lower 90s just ahead of a cold front that arrives Thursday night. A very slight chance for rain ahead of the front late Thursday night, but better chances for rain are in the forecast for Friday as the front pushes through East Texas. Expect temperatures to start out in the 60s Friday morning, but fall into the 50s by Friday afternoon. Most of the rain should be gone by Friday evening with clearing skies and temperatures in the 40s by Saturday morning. A nice weekend is ahead with lots of sunshine and high temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s.