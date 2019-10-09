Kilgore police confirm 2 women killed by relative in apartment complex

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Two people are dead on Wednesday night after an incident in Kilgore.
A Kilgore police investigator confirmed that two women are deceased in an apartment in the Stone Creek complex. The call came in at around 3:30 on Wednesday afternoon. At this time, they will not confirm how the women were murdered. They do say that there is a suspect in custody, a relative of the women who other family referred to at the scene as “mentally unstable.”
Crime scene tape is around much of the part of the complex where the women were, as police and crime scene investigators examine the scene.
We have a reporter at the scene and will continue to update as more details are shared.
