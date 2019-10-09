Groveton heading into district with confidence

GROVETON, Texas (KTRE) - The Groveton Indians are halfway through their season and just one win away from matching last year’s win total.
The team opens up district play Friday night and is playing with a lot of confidence.
“We got 11 seniors know and a big junior class,” quarterback Cade Stuebing said. “I feel like we have been able to learn off of last year and grow up this year.”
Last year’s team went 5-6 on the year, losing in the first round of the playoffs. This year’s team has outscored their opponents 243-103.
“We have a good group of athletes where I think we can take advantage and get the bal in as many hands as possible to make it harder for teams to defend us,” coach Richard Stuebing said. “W ejust want to get it out to the playmakers and let them go.”
San Augustine is favorites to win the district. The Indians are not worried about that. To them it is just win the game that week and they will worry about San Augustine when they pop up on the schedule.
“Everyone just sleeps on us and thinks, 'Oh Groveton. They are bad. They are going to be horrible but then they start opening their eyes and tuning in when we make results," running back Malachi Stewart said.
Groveton opens up district lay Friday at home against West Sabine at 7 pm
