Gregg County Sheriff’s Office deputies searching for missing woman

The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for Rosemary Rodriguez, who was reported missing on Tuesday. (Source: Gregg County Sheriff's Office)
By Ashley M. Slayton | October 9, 2019 at 2:33 PM CDT - Updated October 9 at 2:34 PM

GREGG COUNTY, TEXAS (KLTV) - The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a missing woman.

Rosemary Rodriguez, 54, was reported missing Tuesday. Rodriguez is described as a white female, about 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing about 185 pounds. She was last seen at about 6:45 p.m. Monday leaving a residence on Mt. Pisgah Road in Kilgore.

Rodriguez was wearing a blue Walmart smock and blue pants when she was last seen, according to the sheriff’s office.

She drives a green 2014 Chevrolet Sonic with an OU sticker on the back window and Texas license plates GCM3117.

