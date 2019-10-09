Gregg County Sheriff’s Office deputies searching for missing woman

GREGG COUNTY, TEXAS (KLTV) - The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a missing woman.
Rosemary Rodriguez, 54, was reported missing Tuesday. Rodriguez is described as a white female, about 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing about 185 pounds. She was last seen at about 6:45 p.m. Monday leaving a residence on Mt. Pisgah Road in Kilgore.
Rodriguez was wearing a blue Walmart smock and blue pants when she was last seen, according to the sheriff’s office.
She drives a green 2014 Chevrolet Sonic with an OU sticker on the back window and Texas license plates GCM3117.
