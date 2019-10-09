East Texas Ag News: Tips on maximizing market cows/bulls value

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - At some point, cows and bulls will be culled from the breeding herd and sold off.
The industry refers to these animals as market cows and market bulls. The Texas beef quality producer program offers tips for maximizing these animals’ values.
They should be in a body condition score of four to six. Be able to stand and walk without struggle, and be free of any major defects or diseases.
Animals that are less than a body condition score of four bring significantly less per pound and also weigh less.
Timely marketing of these animals is important from both an income and animal welfare standpoint.
