Appeals court denies pre-trial appeal for Whitehouse man accused of murder

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An appeals court has denied an appeal for a Whitehouse man accused of shooting and killing a Tyler man in November of 2017.
The murder charge against Martin Wesley Reynolds, Jr., 23, is pending in district court. Reynolds is accused of killing Andrew Carpenter, 19, in the 8800 block of Deerwood Drive in Smith County.
Texas law allowed Reynolds to appeal the case while pending, claiming the penal code deprived him of his ability to claim self-defense at trial.
In a ruling issued on Sept. 29, the appeals court stated Reynolds’ issues are not law applicable to the case.
According to Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman, the defense can petition the Court of Criminal Appeals, which would delay the case further. If they do not, it will come back to the district court.
A new court date for Reynolds is not yet set.
