Tuesday’s Weather: Finally, it feels like Fall! Check out a great First Alert Forecast!

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Good morning, East Texas! A nice chill to the air this morning as temperatures will start in the 50s. Expect sunny skies and light winds today with afternoon high temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. That’s right near average for this time of the year. More sunshine tomorrow, but as winds turn from the southeast, temperatures will begin to warm. Tomorrow afternoon, temperatures will reach the mid 80s and by Thursday afternoon, a few places could hit 90 degrees. Winds pick up on Thursday and clouds begin to increase ahead of the next cold front. This front reaches the area late Thursday night into early Friday morning. Expect some showers and thunderstorms along the front, especially early in the day Friday. Behind the front, temperatures will drop with highs in the 60s Friday and blustery north winds gusting to 20-25 mph. As skies clear out Friday night, temperatures drop to the coolest we’ve seen all season. Expect low temperatures both Saturday and Sunday mornings in the 40s with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s and low 70s through the weekend.