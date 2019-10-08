Tuesday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Afternoon, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: It will be a cool start to the afternoon with temperatures only in the low 70. Throughout the day we will warm to the upper 70s and keep clear sunny skies. Overnight we will cool to the low to mid-50s. Tomorrow mid-80s return but we will keep clear and sunny skies. Similar conditions will carry over into Thursday. Overnight between Thursday and Friday, a cold front will begin to make its way through East Texas. This cold front will bring thundershowers and possibly even isolated thunderstorms. Most of the wet weather will clear out in the morning hours on Friday. Temperatures will take a big drop on Friday, only warming to the mid-60s. Cooler temperatures will stick around for the weekend as skies remain clear and sunny. For the start of the next work week, we will bring back the low 80s.