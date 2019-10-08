Texas College ‘grateful’ Tyler city council waives park rental fees

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Texas College’s baseball team has expressed its gratefulness that the City of Tyler has approved waiving fees to use Woldert Park’s baseball diamond, as part of an agreement that should encourage collegiate-level teams to Tyler.
Tyler City Council on Tuesday approved waiving fees for field rentals for Texas College at Woldert Park, as well as Tyler Independent School District at Faulkner Park.
Woldert Park will serve as Texas College’s home ballpark, meaning any the team would host home games in Tyler, bringing competition to the city, as well as the revenue that comes with it.
KLTV 7′s Alex Leroux spoke with the team while they practiced Tuesday about how they stand to benefit from the decision.
