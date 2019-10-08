Sheriff: Smith County resident defrauded out of $17k, woman in New Jersey arrested

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office said a Nigerian national living in New Jersey has been arrested for defrauding a Smith County resident.
According to a press release, on August 23, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office received a fraud report from a victim in Smith County. The victim reported that she had been contacted by an individual via Facebook who identified herself as a known family member of the victim.
The suspect utilized a fictitious Facebook profile of the relative even showing a photo of the victim’s family member. The victim then assumed that the correspondence was legitimate. The suspect was able to convince the victim that she was eligible to receive a grant from the United Nations Democracy Fund Program.
The press release said over the course of several weeks, the victim sent a total of $17,000 to the suspect with the promise of receiving a check for $75,000. After the victim did not receive her promised payment, she contacted her family member by telephone and was then made aware of the fraud.
Smith County Sheriff’s Investigator John Partlow investigated the case. He was able to track the fraudulent activity through the bank account number provided to the victim for routing purposes. He was then able to identify the suspect as Jumoke Monsurat Ayedun, 29, who resides in Teaneck, New Jersey.
The sheriff’s office said Ayedun is a Nigerian national who is in this country on a visa. Investigator Partlow was able to obtain her passport photo and determined it was a match of the suspect seen on ATM video removing money from this account. He also noted that Ayedun had been receiving numerous deposits into her account from sources such as Venmo, Zellepay and personal checks. Investigator Partlow was able to freeze Ayedun’s account and potentially recoup some of the money that was lost by the victim in this case.
A probable cause affidavit was submitted to 241st State District Judge Jack Skeen on September 26, 2019. Judge Skeen issued a warrant for the arrest of Jumoke Monsurat Ayeden for the criminal offense of Theft from the Elderly and a bond of $1,000,000 was set.
The sheriff’s office said on Monday, October 7, members of the Teaneck, New Jersey Police Department arrested Jumoke Ayedun for the charge She was incarcerated into the Bergen County Jail in Hackensack, New Jersey. Ayedun is currently awaiting extradition to Smith County.
