Sheriff: Smith County resident defrauded out of $17k, woman in New Jersey arrested

The sheriff’s office said Ayedun is a Nigerian national who is in this country on a visa. Investigator Partlow was able to obtain her passport photo and determined it was a match of the suspect seen on ATM video removing money from this account. He also noted that Ayedun had been receiving numerous deposits into her account from sources such as Venmo, Zellepay and personal checks. Investigator Partlow was able to freeze Ayedun’s account and potentially recoup some of the money that was lost by the victim in this case.