Red Zone Top 10 Week 7: These are the team you do not want to miss

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - This year the Red Zone on KTRE and KLTV is going big with a new weekly feature “The Red Zone Top 10.”
What is the Red Zone Top 10? It’s a subjective list of the 10 teams we think are “can’t miss” teams on the field.
Teams from the entire East Texas area and all classifications will be considered for the weekly list. This list will not make everyone happy. We hope the list creates clean and fun banter between fan bases and gets people energized for Friday Night action.
1. Longview (5-0) Last Week: 1 – The Lobos were on the bye last week after putting out one of their best performances. The team will look to keep the state’s longest winning streak when they travel to Mesquite Horn Friday night.
2. Carthage (5-0) Last Week: 2 – The Bulldogs came off a bye week and had a big win over No.1 Pleasant Grove out of 4A DII 35-14. Carthage will open up District of Doom play on Friday when they travel to Van. The Bulldogs are 5-0. Van is 4-1.
3. Lufkin (4-1) Last Week: 4 – Lufkin moved to 2-0 in district play with a road win over Magnolia. It was the second year the Panthers played a close game against the Bulldogs. The Pack will now prepare for a home game against College Station. The two teams are considered the top two teams in the district and the winner will have an easier path to a district title.
4. San Augustine (4-0) Last Week: 3 – San Augustine made a long road trip to Centerville last week for nothing. The game was canceled due to lightning and rain in the area. The Wolves host Hull-Daisetta to open district.
5. Gilmer- (4-2) Last Week: 5 – Four weeks ago the Buckeyes started a two game stretch that saw them lose to state ranked teams. They responded by shutting out Newton 16-0 and then beat Bullard 43-7.
6. Diboll (5-0) Last Week: 10 – The Diboll Lumberjacks opened district play with a 43-10 win over Crockett. Late in the first Diboll was only up 13- 10 and then regrouped and never looked back running away in the second half. Diboll is back home Friday night against Coldspring this Friday.
7. Newton (4-1) Last Week: 7 – The Eagles rebounded from their first lost since 2016 by beating Legacy School of Sports 62-27. The game was played on Saturday after lightning delayed the Friday showdown with the charter school. Newton now heads into district play against Kountze on the road. The Eagles will look to build the foundation of another long winning streak.
8. Malakoff (4-1) Last Week: 6 – The Tigers went into the bye week looking as strong as they did last year with their only loss to Grandview. Malakoff opens district play against Life School Oak Cliff which is 5-0 on the season.
9. Tyler Lee (5-1) Last Week: 9 – The Red Raiders improved to 2-0 in district and 5-1 on the year. Lee beat North Mesquite 35-17 last week to send fans home happy on Homecoming. Trent Adamas led Lee on an early scoring drive and never looked back. Lee of to a very successful start takes their bye this week and then hit the road to play Mesquite High.
10. Alto (5-0) Last Week: 8– Alto had a chance to rest up on their bye week after starting the season 5-0. Alto has been a surprise team in 2A region III. Alto opens up district play on Friday against Big Sandy.
Teams to watch – Henderson, Sabine, Mt. Vernon, Joaquin, Groveton, Grapeland, Mt. Enterprise
