Oncor giving away trees to customers

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Oncor customers have until November 1 to get two free trees from the energy company.
For the eighth straight year, Oncor and the Arbor Day Foundation have partnered to give away trees to Oncor customers.
Customers can go online and register for the trees, which will be mailed to their home.
The company says the effort is to improve energy efficiency and savings.
“Putting those trees in the right places to both block wind and block sun, shade in the summer, no wind in the winter, makes a big difference in savings,” said Kerri Dunn, a senior communications adviser for Oncor.
The trees are between one- and three-feet tall and represent five different species.
They also come with care and planting instructions.
