Longview Public Library lets you check out baking pans

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Public Library is now checking out something you can’t read, or listen to — bakeware.
Cassie Burford, the library’s technical services supervisor, said the idea came from looking at what some larger libraries are doing, including checking out sewing machines and carpentry tools. She said adding baking pans is the first step in becoming a “library of things.”
Sites like Pinterest are filled with recipes for multi-tiered cakes and elaborately decorated cupcakes. Burford believes making baking pans available for check out lets amateur bakers test their skills.
“That looks like fun to make, but I’m not sure I want to invest a small fortune in the equipment,” she said. “A decent cake pan, a pair of them for a cake, 9-inch square, can run you $30, $40 for the pair, so it’s a good way to start.”
The library has a collection of 15 bags, which contain different pans depending on your needs. Some bags have a cake pan and a cookie sheet, while others have two cake pans. Muffin tins are also available.
All of the pans were purchased with library funds, but Burford said they will be adding some specialty pans donated by a staff member.
“Easter pans. Christmas pans. I believe one has Santa Clause. We’ll be adding those in the next couple of weeks," she said.
The public can also donate baking pans.
Anyone with food allergies should be aware the pans will be exposed to common allergens, including wheat, milk, soy, gluten, tree nuts and peanuts.
Like books, the pans can be checked out for three weeks at a time. They must be returned directly to a staff member at the circulation desk. Putting pans in the book drop will result in a fine. There will be a $5 fine for pans returned dirty, and damaged pans will result in a replacement fee.
Click here for more information about the Longview Public Library.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.