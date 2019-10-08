Jacksonville City Council approves bid on mobile restroom

JACKSONVILLE, TEXAS (KLTV) - The Jacksonville City Council has approved a $76,702 bid on a mobile restroom unit the city can supply during community events.
The bid was awarded to Comforts of Home Services during the Monday meeting. Funding will come out of the hotel/motel tax fund.
According to the council agenda packet, city leaders determined a need for sanitary and accessible restrooms at community events.
The unit will have men’s and women’s restrooms and an ADA-compliant restroom.
City spokesman Andrew Lugo said the unit will be furnished at all city-run events, including Tomato Week and the Fireworks Celebration at Lake Jacksonville during the Fourth of July.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.