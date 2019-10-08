Jacksonville City Council approves bid on mobile restroom

The Jacksonville City Council has approved a bid on a mobile restroom unit. (Source: City of Jacksonville)
By Jeff Awtrey | October 8, 2019 at 12:19 PM CDT - Updated October 8 at 12:19 PM

JACKSONVILLE, TEXAS (KLTV) - The Jacksonville City Council has approved a $76,702 bid on a mobile restroom unit the city can supply during community events.

The bid was awarded to Comforts of Home Services during the Monday meeting. Funding will come out of the hotel/motel tax fund.

According to the council agenda packet, city leaders determined a need for sanitary and accessible restrooms at community events.

The unit will have men’s and women’s restrooms and an ADA-compliant restroom.

City spokesman Andrew Lugo said the unit will be furnished at all city-run events, including Tomato Week and the Fireworks Celebration at Lake Jacksonville during the Fourth of July.

