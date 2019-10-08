Henderson County Sheriff: Woman sicced dogs on workers, fired shots over their heads

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Henderson County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a 60-year-old woman Tuesday afternoon in connection with allegations that she turned her dogs loose on some people that had been working for her and then fired gunshots over their heads.
Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said that several HCSO patrol units responded to the 911 call. The incident occurred on FM 314 south of Brownsboro.
Catherine Miller, the woman who was arrested, and the people that had been working for her got into some type of falling out, Hillhouse said. Then, when they went to her property to get their things, an altercation took place, he said.
At that point, Miller allegedly sicced her dogs on her former employees and fired gunshots over their heads. One of the workers was bitten and suffered minor injuries, Hillhouse said.
Miller is still in custody at the scene, Hillhouse said. He added that she will be charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct.
The sheriff said his deputies are in the process of getting a search warrant for Miller’s home, so they can look for the gun she used in the incident.
Child Protective Services officials are also at the scene, Hillhouse said. He said the CPS officials and his deputies are trying to sort out whether the children found at the scene are related to Miller.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.