East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Here are the latest Burn Bans in East Texas... Anderson, Cherokee, Henderson, Houston, Kaufman, Smith, Upshur, and Van Zandt. An Absolutely Beautiful Day here in East Texas today. A warming trend continues into Friday morning before a strong cold front moves into and through the area very quickly on Friday morning. Mostly Sunny to Sunny skies are likely for Wednesday, Partly Cloudy and Warm conditions on Thursday, then showers and thunderstorms, especially in the morning hours on Friday with much cooler air spilling into the area during the day. Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy skies are expected for the weekend with very chilly mornings in the middle 40s, then into the upper 60s on Saturday and middle 70s on Sunday for high temperatures. Warming a bit early next week with a few showers expected by Tuesday. More to come...