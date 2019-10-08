City council approves grant applications to replace Tyler buses, improve timeliness

“That’s one of our main concerns; it’s one element to a multitude of areas,” Gil said. “We’re looking at stakeholders. We’re looking at engaging the ridership that we already do currently have and regain those that used to ride; we want to bring those back on to the bus. And, those who don’t know anything about the bus system. We’d like to get the input all the way around so we can make a fully comprehensive study on what we need to do.”