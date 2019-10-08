Carthage High School teacher, coach dies after battle with cancer

CARTHAGE, TEXAS (KLTV) - Carthage ISD is mourning the loss of longtime teacher and coach Dennis McLaughlin.
According to the district, Coach McLaughlin died Monday after a four-month battle with Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. McLaughlin was the offensive coordinator for varsity football and the assistant basketball coach, according to a district official.
“Coach Mac spent decades touching the lives of students in Carthage ISD through his passion, dedication, and commitment," the district said in a Facebook post Tuesday night. “He would light up a room with his smile and laugh. Coach Mac taught students far more than history or sports; life lessons were at the heart of his service to the young people of Carthage. Beyond all the victories and championships, Coach Mac will be remembered by all for his indomitable spirit and his gentle soul that helped him reach so many students and touch so many lives.”
“As a football team, athletic department, school district, and as an entire community: we lift Coach McLaughlin’s family up in prayer in this time of sadness. While our hearts are heavy with the loss of a dear friend, mentor, coach, father, grandfather, husband, and teacher, our hearts are also full of all the great memories we have of Coach Mac as we were blessed to share this world with him." stated the Facebook post. “Thank you for blessing so many of us in your time on this Earth. We love you. We miss you. We will never forget you. God bless you and we honor you for a job well done, Coach Mac.”
Services for McLaughlin are pending with the Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home in Carthage. He was 65.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.