WEBXTRA: Special rangers discuss months-long investigation that led to cattle theft arrest

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Justin Glen Thompson of Louisiana was arrested Wednesday on a felony cattle theft charge.
Special Rangers of the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association and Wood County deputies made the arrest at the Wood County Courthouse.
The latest indictment against Thompson goes back to April when TSCRA Special Rangers Bo Fox and Larry Hand met with a Cass County rancher who sold cattle to Thompson.
KLTV’s Jamey Boyum spoke with the Fox and Hand about their investigation.
