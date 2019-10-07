Tyler City Council to discuss drainage projects, transit system

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler City Council will meet Tuesday morning to discuss the city’s ongoing drainage projects and the transit system.
The city engineer will be asking the city council to authorize and execute a contract with the C.T. Brannon Corporation to address some structural problems.
Secondly, the Tyler Transit Department has received a $1.8 million grant from the Federal Transit Administration.
That money will help subsidize the yearly costs of the transit system and pay for two new buses this year.
“This money helps manage the maintenance of the vehicles. The operations itself, all the drivers pay and the administrative functions also planning,” said Robert Gill, general manager of Tyler transit.
The Tyler City Council will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday at city hall.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.