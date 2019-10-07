Removing barriers to employment goal of job skills event

From the East Texas Human Needs Network
Tyler, Texas – October 11, 2019 - For individuals in Tyler and Smith County who are unemployed or underemployed, the opportunity for a better reality can seem out of reach due to complex barriers.
Often, these barriers to getting and holding a good job involve personal and financial concerns, emotional and physical obstacles, a lack of planning and career decision-making, or inadequate job-seeking knowledge, training or education.
“Take the Step: A Job Skills Event” was designed by working partners of the East Texas Human Needs Network and aims to remove those barriers and place opportunity at the feet of hundreds of individuals. “Take the Step: A Job Skills Event” is being offered free and will take place from 10 am. to 2 p.m., Tuesday, October 22, at St. Louis Baptist Church, 4000 Frankston Hwy, in Tyler.
A brief and private intake assessment and referral process will identify each individual’s barriers and assist on-site agencies in offering assistance.
To make “Take the Step” accessible, ETHNN partner Champions for Children will provide free on-site childcare for children ages 2 to 12. There is no need to pre-register, and those who participate in the job skills event should plan to spend at least three hours but are encouraged to stay if they can to take advantage of all the resources available. Water and snacks will be available, and an area has been set aside for rest, planning and reflection.
The City of Tyler Transit Department and the East Texas Council of Government’s GoBus will provide free transportation in the City of Tyler and Smith County, respectively. In Tyler, riders should tell bus drivers they are going to the “Take the Step” event. In Smith County, those needing transportation must call (903) 592-3232 by the end of the day October 20th (two days before the event) to arrange transportation.
“The ‘Take the Step’ event was developed by a network of organizations as a unique response to the employment needs assessed during ETHNN's Comprehensive Community Needs Assessment,” said Christina Fulsom, ETHNN’s Founder and Network Weaver. “When asked about their reasons for unemployment and what could make a difference for them, respondents shared that their top three reasons for unemployment were: 1. Lack of skills or education 2. Lack of transportation 3. Unable to find work. They listed their top three employment needs as: 1. Career and job training 2. Job search strategies 3. Information on career options. This event is designed to address these findings.”
“Take the Step” is not a job fair. Employers will not be on-site during this skills enhancement event, but those in attendance who complete an exit interview will receive a “Take the Step” card they can use in a Job Fair – conducted by East Texas Workforce Solutions – the following week. Employers will know those who attended “Take the Step,” which will enhance their hiring opportunities. Texas Workforce Solutions’ Hiring Fair “Red, White, and You!” will be held from 9 am to 1 pm., Thursday, Nov. 7, at the Maude Cobb Convention Center in Longview, TX.
For additional information or to help sponsor this unique event, please visit www.takethestep.today or call 903.216.3211.