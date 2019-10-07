Police searching for missing Pittsburg teen after truck found abandoned in AZ

PITTSBURG, Texas (KLTV) - Pittsburg police are looking for a missing teenager.
According to a Facebook post from the department, on Oct. 2, they received a report of a runaway Jacob Wesley Perry, 17.
The post said Perry is a resident of Pittsburg and was last seen in a 2008 white Dodge pickup bearing TX LP BT14248. The post said Perry weighs approximately 160 lbs. and is 5′7″ tall.
On Oct. 7, the Dodge pickup was found abandoned in Holbrook AZ. Holbrook Police stated that no signs of foul play are present.
If you have information on the whereabouts of Perry, please call the Pittsburg Police Department at (903) 856-3330.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.