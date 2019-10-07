2 people killed in Van Zandt County crash

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two people were killed and four others were hospitalized following a three-vehicle crash in Van Zandt County.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the crash occurred Friday on State Highway 19, just north of Canton.
The preliminary investigation indicates a Chevrolet pickup was traveling south on Hwy 19 when it, for an undetermined reason, crossed into the northbound lanes and sideswiped Mitsubishi Endeavor. The Mitsubishi veered into across the southbound lanes before crashing into a ditch.
According to the investigation, the pickup then struck a Chevrolet Equinox traveling behind the Mitsubishi head-on.
The driver of the Chevrolet Equinox, identified as 37-year-old Sandy Reed, and a passenger, identified as 46-year-old Kesha Ivey, both from Sulphur Springs, were killed in the crash. According to DPS, they pronounced dead at the scene.
Two other passengers, a 9-year-old and 14-year-old, were taken to Cook’s Children’s Hospital in Dallas. The extent of their injuries is unknown, according to DPS.
The driver of the pickup, identified as 51-year-old William Ivie, of Trinidad, was transported to a hospital in Tyler along with the driver of the Mitsubishi, 60-year-old Michael Millier, of Canton. Their injuries are also unknown.
DPS said the crash remains under investigation.
