Mysterious East Texas elk can be legally hunted

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A mystery with antlers in East Texas, but it’s not a deer.
Gregg county officials said on Saturday, drivers near East Texas Regional Airport spotted what appeared to be an elk standing in the road.
Gregg County sheriff’s deputies ran the elk off into the woods.
There are not any known wild elk or red stag populations in East Texas.
“While we’re used to dealing with estray calls and animals on the roadway being a rural area, it was definitely an unusual day,” said Gregg County sheriff’s office lieutenant Josh Tubb.
Almost immediately, hunters began calling in wondering if they could hunt and take the animal. And because it is an exotic, the answer might surprise you.
“It can be taken any time of year as long as it is taken on land that the person can be there legally, and they have a hunting license a Texas resident hunting license,” says Wood County game warden Kurt Kelley.
The animal disappeared into nearby woods.
“It may be some other species that looks like an elk or could be confused with it,” Tubb says.
Male elk can reach 700 pounds. red stags, the Scottish elk species, about half that size.
Investigators believe the animal is an exotic that escaped an enclosure, but no reports of a missing animal have been made.
“If anyone sees the animal in the area especially on the roadway, please call us,” said Tubb.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.