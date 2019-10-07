EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Fall has arrived! A cold front is pushing through East Texas this morning and bringing in cooler temperatures. A few brief showers are possible along the front with mostly cloudy skies this morning. Skies will gradually clear through the day with north winds breezy at times and gusting up to 15 mph. Temperatures are dropping into the 60s behind the cold front this morning and will only warm into the mid 70s this afternoon. Overnight, with clear skies, temperatures will drop into the 50s. Tomorrow looks to be a perfect day with light winds, sunshine and highs near 80 degrees. A warm up is expected through the week with high temperatures reaching the upper 80s by Thursday afternoon. Then, Thursday night another, even stronger cold front arrives. Expect some showers and thunderstorms along this front overnight into early Friday morning and temperatures only topping out in the 60s Friday afternoon with blustery north winds.