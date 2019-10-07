Kitchen utensils stir up plumbing issues in South Tyler shopping center

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The city of Tyler said the Broadway MarketCenter shopping center has been shutdown due to plumbing issues at one of the businesses in the center. The center is near the intersection of Rice Road and S. Broadway Ave.
According to the city, Jason’s Deli had a sewer main leak into the parking lot of the shopping center. The city came out and found kitchen utensils clogging a sewage line causing the backup.
Net Health has shutdown all businesses in the shopping center until the issue is resolved.
The city is assisting a plumbing company that has come out to fix the problem.
