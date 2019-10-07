Interactive Wings of Tyler art project ready for people, pets

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A special, interactive art project in downtown Tyler is complete.
Wings of Tyler is on the facade of the Edward Jones building at the corner of South Broadway Avenue and Erwin Street. The interactive mosaic mural features five sets of giant wings on the side of the building, encouraging people and their pets to take pictures and share them on social media.
The wings, created in various sizes and heights, are finished in Venetian mirror-glass. Wings of Tyler is a privately funded collaboration between Tyler artists Cassie Edmonds and Dace Lucia Kidd.
